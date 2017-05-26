7 ways to get out and enjoy Memorial Day weekend in SLO County

Bored of barbecues? Sick of surfing? We have the solution for your start-of-summer blahs.
Here are seven ways to make your Memorial Day weekend amazing.
Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival
What: Delicious strawberries aren’t the only sweet treats at this festival in Arroyo Grande’s Village. In addition to the Strawberry Stampede walk/run and the Strawberry Blond contest, highlights include carnival games, camel rides, street performers and live music by bands stationed throughout the area.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Village of Arroyo Grande, East Branch Street and Mason Street
How much: Free
Info: 805-473-2250 or agstrawberryfestival.com
Avila Beach Blues Festival
What: Blues, brews and the beach … What could be better? Groove to the sounds of blues supergroup The Rides — which counts Stephen Stills and Kenny Wayne Shepherd among its members — at this outdoor, all-ages music festival. Other acts lined up to play include JJ Grey & Mofro and Robert Randolph and The Family Band.
When: 1 to 7:15 p.m. Sunday, doors open at noon
Where: Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Drive, Avila Beach
How much: $55 to $110
Info: www.otterproductionsinc.com
Best of the West Antique Equipment Show
What: Gearheads and history buffs are the target audience for this show celebrating antique airplanes, cars, trains and other equipment. Take in a tractor parade, take a ride aboard a steam engine outfitted with passenger cars from Disneyland, or enjoy beer and barbecue while you watch military aircraft soar over Santa Margarita.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday
Where: Santa Margarita Ranch
How much: $10 daily pass, $25 weekend pass; free for ages 10 and under
Info: 805-540-3214 or www.bestofthewestshow.com
California Festival of Beers
What: Sip mind-blowing beers from California and beyond at the Central Coast’s oldest and largest beer festival. The popular Hospice of San Luis Obispo County fundraiser also features live music, food, lawn games and brewing seminars.
When: Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday
Where: Madonna Inn Meadows, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
How much: $60 to $80, $45 designated drivers
Information: 805-544-2266 or www.californiafestivalofbeers.com
Great Western Bicycle Rally
What: Bike lovers rejoice! This cycle-centric festival features four days of rides, races and other activities such as a cycling expo, a bike “roadeo” and beer and wine tasting — culminating in Sunday’s Giro di Paso, or, “Tour of Paso.” It’s the most fun you can have on two wheels.
When: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon Monday
Where: Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles
How much: $52 to $220
Info: www.greatwesternbikerally.com
“Eventyr: Nautical Circus”
What: Dancers perform Cirque du Soleil-style stunts in mid-air while suspended from silks, hoops and ropes in this high-flying show from San Luis Obispo’s Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy. The story follows a cross-dressing sailor who encounters swashbuckling pirates, enchanting sirens and raging storms in her voyage across the seas.
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande
How much: $25, $20 seniors, students and children.
Info: 805-489-9444 or www.clarkcenter.org, www.suspendedmotion.net
Morro Bay Art in the Park
What: From ceramics to sculpture, jewelry to glass, watercolors to wind chimes, there’s something at this art and craft fair to suit every taste. The Morro Bay Art Association fundraiser brings together 125 artists and craftspeople from across California.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
Where: City Park, Harbor Street and Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay
How much: Free
Info: 805-434-3306 or www.morrobayartinthepark.com
