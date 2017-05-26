Music News & Reviews

May 26, 2017 10:47 AM

7 ways to get out and enjoy Memorial Day weekend in SLO County

By Sarah Linn

Bored of barbecues? Sick of surfing? We have the solution for your start-of-summer blahs.

Here are seven ways to make your Memorial Day weekend amazing.

AG Strawberry036
Grover Beach resident Teresa Schmidt paints a large strawberry on Lava Farmer of Nipomo at the Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival in 2016. The festival returns to the Village of Arroyo Grande this Memorial Day weekend.
Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival

What: Delicious strawberries aren’t the only sweet treats at this festival in Arroyo Grande’s Village. In addition to the Strawberry Stampede walk/run and the Strawberry Blond contest, highlights include carnival games, camel rides, street performers and live music by bands stationed throughout the area.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Village of Arroyo Grande, East Branch Street and Mason Street

How much: Free

Info: 805-473-2250 or agstrawberryfestival.com

SECONDARY The Rides photo
Blues band The Rides — Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg — will perform at the Avila Beach Blues Festival this Memorial Day weekend.
Avila Beach Blues Festival

What: Blues, brews and the beach … What could be better? Groove to the sounds of blues supergroup The Rides — which counts Stephen Stills and Kenny Wayne Shepherd among its members — at this outdoor, all-ages music festival. Other acts lined up to play include JJ Grey & Mofro and Robert Randolph and The Family Band.

When: 1 to 7:15 p.m. Sunday, doors open at noon

Where: Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Drive, Avila Beach

How much: $55 to $110

Info: www.otterproductionsinc.com

Best of the West Antique Equipment Show

What: Gearheads and history buffs are the target audience for this show celebrating antique airplanes, cars, trains and other equipment. Take in a tractor parade, take a ride aboard a steam engine outfitted with passenger cars from Disneyland, or enjoy beer and barbecue while you watch military aircraft soar over Santa Margarita.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday

Where: Santa Margarita Ranch

How much: $10 daily pass, $25 weekend pass; free for ages 10 and under

Info: 805-540-3214 or www.bestofthewestshow.com

CA Festival of Beers
Beer lovers gather at the Alex Madonna Expo Center and Meadows in 2015 for the California Festival of Beers. The two-day festival celebrates its 30th anniversary this Memorial Day weekend.
California Festival of Beers

What: Sip mind-blowing beers from California and beyond at the Central Coast’s oldest and largest beer festival. The popular Hospice of San Luis Obispo County fundraiser also features live music, food, lawn games and brewing seminars.

When: Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday

Where: Madonna Inn Meadows, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

How much: $60 to $80, $45 designated drivers

Information: 805-544-2266 or www.californiafestivalofbeers.com

Great Western Bicycle Rally

What: Bike lovers rejoice! This cycle-centric festival features four days of rides, races and other activities such as a cycling expo, a bike “roadeo” and beer and wine tasting — culminating in Sunday’s Giro di Paso, or, “Tour of Paso.” It’s the most fun you can have on two wheels.

When: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon Monday

Where: Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles

How much: $52 to $220

Info: www.greatwesternbikerally.com

“Eventyr: Nautical Circus”

What: Dancers perform Cirque du Soleil-style stunts in mid-air while suspended from silks, hoops and ropes in this high-flying show from San Luis Obispo’s Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy. The story follows a cross-dressing sailor who encounters swashbuckling pirates, enchanting sirens and raging storms in her voyage across the seas.

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande

How much: $25, $20 seniors, students and children.

Info: 805-489-9444 or www.clarkcenter.org, www.suspendedmotion.net

2016 morro bay art in the park
Morro Bay Art in the Park returns to downtown Morro Bay this Memorial Day weekend.
Morro Bay Art in the Park

What: From ceramics to sculpture, jewelry to glass, watercolors to wind chimes, there’s something at this art and craft fair to suit every taste. The Morro Bay Art Association fundraiser brings together 125 artists and craftspeople from across California.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

Where: City Park, Harbor Street and Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay

How much: Free

Info: 805-434-3306 or www.morrobayartinthepark.com

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

