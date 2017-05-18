Is that James Taylor? No, but this local actor plays him in a new show

1:25 SLO airport's new terminal will have a better security checkpoint — but will it be fast enough? Pause

3:58 Sweet Baby James Musical Tribute reveals singer's uncanny resemblance to James Taylor

0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting

1:06 How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?

2:25 National Police Week 2017

0:50 Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper

2:38 We tried Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino (so you don't have to)

2:45 SLO County teen singers perform 'Here Comes the Sun'

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur