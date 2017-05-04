6 can’t-miss music festivals on the Central Coast

Looking for homegrown fun? Here are a handful of upcoming music festivals in and around San Luis Obispo County.
Central Coast Folk Festival
What: Concerts, jam sessions and instrument workshops are in store at this new folk music festival. G Burns Jug Band, Moonsville Collective and Willy Tea Taylor head a 10-band lineup featuring a variety of genres, including Americana, country and Cajun.
When: 1:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Red Barn, Los Osos Community Park, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos
How much: $35, $40 at the door
Info: 805-215-3238 or www.centralcoastfolkfest.com
SLO Jazz Festival
What: Live jazz returns to downtown San Luis Obispo for a fourth year. The lineup includes Grammy Award-winning percussionist Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band, Prince tribute band The Purple Ones and Grammy-winning Brazilian percussionist Airto Moreira and Eyedentity. (Sanchez also played the festival in 2014.)
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 20
Where: Mission Plaza, downtown San Luis Obispo
How much: $40 to $90
Info: 888-825-5484 or www.slojazzfest.org
Avila Beach Blues Festival
What: Blues supergroup The Rides — which counts Stephen Stills and Kenny Wayne Shepherd among its members — will headline the Avila Beach Blues Festival on Memorial Day weekend. Other acts playing at the outdoor music festival, now in its 24th year, are JJ Grey & Mofro and Robert Randolph and The Family Band.
When: 1 to 7:15 p.m. May 28, doors open at noon
Where: Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Drive, Avila Beach
How much: $55 to $110
Info: www.otterproductionsinc.com
Live Oak Music Festival
What: Surfer-turned-musician Donavon Frankenreiter, roots rocker Jackie Greene and world fusion band Ozomatli are among the big-name acts this summer at this outdoor music festival in northern Santa Barbara County. Live Oak, which celebrates its 29th anniversary this year, serves as a fundraiser for public radio station KCBX.
When: 2 p.m. to midnight June 16, 8 a.m. to midnight June 17, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 18
Where: Live Oak Camp, Highway 154, south of Lake Cachuma
How much: $25 to $130
Info: 805-781-3030 or www.liveoakfest.org
Festival Mozaic
What: San Luis Obispo County’s premier classical music festival has been delighting concertgoers for an impressive 47 years. The festival’s summer season features two weeks of concerts, dinners, movie showings and more.
When: Various times, July 19 through July 30
Where: Various locations, San Luis Obispo County
How much: Varies
Info: 805-781-3009 or www.festivalmozaic.com
Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival
What: Reggae rockers Michael Franti & Spearhead and indie rock duo Jamestown Revival are coming to wine country. The 5-year-old festival, formerly known as Beaverstock, features concerts on two stages plus art displays, yoga, children’s crafts and more.
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17
Where: Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton
How much: $50 to $60 daily pass, $80 to $90 two-day pass
Info: 888-326-3463 or www.whalerockmusicfestival.com
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
