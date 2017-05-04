6 can’t-miss music festivals on the Central Coast

Looking for homegrown fun? Here are a handful of upcoming music festivals in and around San Luis Obispo County.

Central Coast Folk Festival

What: Concerts, jam sessions and instrument workshops are in store at this new folk music festival. G Burns Jug Band, Moonsville Collective and Willy Tea Taylor head a 10-band lineup featuring a variety of genres, including Americana, country and Cajun.

When: 1:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Red Barn, Los Osos Community Park, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos

How much: $35, $40 at the door

Info: 805-215-3238 or www.centralcoastfolkfest.com

SLO Jazz Festival

What: Live jazz returns to downtown San Luis Obispo for a fourth year. The lineup includes Grammy Award-winning percussionist Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band, Prince tribute band The Purple Ones and Grammy-winning Brazilian percussionist Airto Moreira and Eyedentity. (Sanchez also played the festival in 2014.)

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 20

Where: Mission Plaza, downtown San Luis Obispo

How much: $40 to $90

Info: 888-825-5484 or www.slojazzfest.org

Avila Beach Blues Festival

What: Blues supergroup The Rides — which counts Stephen Stills and Kenny Wayne Shepherd among its members — will headline the Avila Beach Blues Festival on Memorial Day weekend. Other acts playing at the outdoor music festival, now in its 24th year, are JJ Grey & Mofro and Robert Randolph and The Family Band.

When: 1 to 7:15 p.m. May 28, doors open at noon

Where: Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Drive, Avila Beach

How much: $55 to $110

Info: www.otterproductionsinc.com

Live Oak Music Festival

What: Surfer-turned-musician Donavon Frankenreiter, roots rocker Jackie Greene and world fusion band Ozomatli are among the big-name acts this summer at this outdoor music festival in northern Santa Barbara County. Live Oak, which celebrates its 29th anniversary this year, serves as a fundraiser for public radio station KCBX.

When: 2 p.m. to midnight June 16, 8 a.m. to midnight June 17, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 18

Where: Live Oak Camp, Highway 154, south of Lake Cachuma

How much: $25 to $130

Info: 805-781-3030 or www.liveoakfest.org

Festival Mozaic

What: San Luis Obispo County’s premier classical music festival has been delighting concertgoers for an impressive 47 years. The festival’s summer season features two weeks of concerts, dinners, movie showings and more.

When: Various times, July 19 through July 30

Where: Various locations, San Luis Obispo County

How much: Varies

Info: 805-781-3009 or www.festivalmozaic.com

Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival

What: Reggae rockers Michael Franti & Spearhead and indie rock duo Jamestown Revival are coming to wine country. The 5-year-old festival, formerly known as Beaverstock, features concerts on two stages plus art displays, yoga, children’s crafts and more.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17

Where: Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton

How much: $50 to $60 daily pass, $80 to $90 two-day pass

Info: 888-326-3463 or www.whalerockmusicfestival.com