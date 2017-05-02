Mexican pop divas Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán team up for Paso concert

Mexican pop-rock star Gloria Trevi will return to Paso Robles with a rival in tow.
She’ll perform Sept. 24 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre with another Mexican music diva, Alejandra Guzmán. The groundbreaking Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzmán tour, which kicks off in June at Staples Center in Los Angeles, represents the first time the pair have teamed up in concert.
Trevi, who last played Vina Robles in September 2016, performed with girl group Boquitas Pintadas before launching a solo career with her 1989 album “¿Qué Hago Aquí?” Over the years, the singer-songwriter known as “the Mexican Madonna” has released 10 studio albums, including 2015’s “El Amor” while pursuing side careers as an actress and television personality.
She recently appeared as a judge on the reality competition show “La Voz México.”
Guzmán, known as the “Queen of Mexican Rock,” has released 14 studio albums since the late 1980s, including 2015’s “A + No Poder.” The daughter of singer Enrique Guzmán and actress Sylvia Pinal, she won a Latin Grammy Award in 2002 for her album “Soy.”
Tickets for Trevi and Guzmán’s Sept. 24 concert cost $65 to $125, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
