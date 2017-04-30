Randy Houser and Johnny Galecki’s Pozo concert raises nearly $18,000 for St. Jude’s

Randy Houser’s free concert at the Pozo Saloon on Saturday raised nearly $18,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, said Michele Triplett, the sister of Pozo Saloon owner Rhonda Beanway.

“After 30+ years of owning and running the saloon, my sister, Rhonda was finally given the round of applause she deserved,” Triplett wrote in a Facebook message. “Thank you to Randy Houser, Johnny Galecki and the other talent that came out and did a free show for the thousands that attended.”

One hell of a weekend in Cali! Pozo y'all were badass; and none of it would have been possible without this rockstar @sanctionedjohnnygalecki Sending out a big Happy Birthday to you buddy @ohall_no A post shared by Randy Houser (@randyhouser) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

On April 24, the Pozo Saloon announced that the eighth annual Pozo Stampede, which was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, was canceled. Country music star Randy Houser and “Big Bang Theory” actor Johnny Galecki came together to put on the free concert, which raised money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through donations.