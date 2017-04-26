The Devil Makes Three to play punk-Americana concert in SLO

Punk-Americana band The Devil Makes Three will return to San Luis Obispo next month, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The group will perform May 26 at the Alex Madonna Expo Center, marking the third time the trio has played that venue in as many years. Bluegrass band The Brothers Comatose will open the show.
Originally based in Santa Cruz, The Devil Makes Three — which consists of Pete Bernhard, Cooper McBean and Lucia Turino — is perennially popular with local music lovers.
In previous years, the band packed fans into what is now SLO Brew, opened for Todd Snider at The Graduate in San Luis Obispo and shared the stage with Dwight Yoakam and Merle Haggard at the Pozo Saloon.
The Devil Makes Three, whose songs include “All Hail” and “Do Wrong Right,” is currently touring in support of its latest album, 2016’s “Redemption & Ruin.”
Tickets for the May 26 concert cost $25 and can be purchased online at Ticketfly.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.
For more information, visit www.goodmedicinepresents.com.
