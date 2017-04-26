Music News & Reviews

April 26, 2017 1:11 PM

Pozo Stampede is canceled, but one musician will still perform — for free

By Gabby Ferreira

The Pozo Stampede may have been canceled, but country music lovers can still head to Pozo Saloon on Saturday to see one of the acts perform — for free.

Randy Houser, who was originally set to perform Saturday at the two-day festival, told organizers “I’m coming anyways!” according to a Facebook post from Pozo Saloon.

“When he heard the festival was canceled, he was just as let down as many of the fans,” said Nick Hartley, Houser’s manager. “He was immediately like, the fans deserve better than that. Can I do it anyways?”

Randy Houser will perform for free at the Pozo Saloon on Saturday.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. There is an optional donation at the door, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Hartley said.

The Pozo Stampede was canceled Monday due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a post on the Pozo Saloon Facebook page. On Tuesday morning, the band Alabama, which was set to perform, tweeted that they were not playing the annual festival “due to the promoter not paying contractual deposits required.” No further details on the cancellation were available.

