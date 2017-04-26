Dustin Lynch to play country concert in Paso Robles

Country singer Dustin Lynch will perform this summer in Paso Robles.
Lynch is slated to take the stage June 15 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.
The Tennessee native burst onto the country music scene in 2012 with the release of his self-titled debut album, featuring the hit single “Cowboys and Angels.” His other songs include “Where It’s At (Yep, Yep),” “Hell of a Night” and “Mind Reader.”
Lynch recently released two singles from his upcoming, as-yet-untitled third album on Broken Bow Records: “Seein’ Red” and “Small Town Boy.”
Tickets for Lynch’s June 15 concert cost $39.50 to $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
