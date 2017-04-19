Restless Heart, Runaway June to play for free at Mid-State Fair

Country bands Restless Heart and Runaway June will play free concerts this summer at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
Restless Heart, whose songs include “I’ll Still Be Loving You” and “When She Cries,” plays July 28.
Runaway June, which recently released its debut single, “Lipstick,” is scheduled to perform July 24 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Also slated to perform on the fair’s Frontier Stage is Micky Dolenz, who performs July 25.
Dolenz is best known as the drummer and singer of The Monkees, whose hits include “Daydream Believer” and “I’m a Believer.” He and original Monkees bandmate Peter Tork celebrated the group’s 50th anniversary with a tour that included an October 2016 stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.
All three concerts are free with fair admission.
The California Mid-State Fair runs July 19-30. For more information, call 800-909-3247 or visit www.midstatefair.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments