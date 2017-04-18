Cat Power to play indie rock concert in SLO

Indie rocker Cat Power will perform this summer in San Luis Obispo.
The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter will take the stage June 28 at the Fremont Theatre for a solo show. Her concert is being presented by Good Medicine Presents and Numbskull Productions.
Charlyn “Chan” Marshall, better known by her stage name, Cat Power, is currently touring in support of her 2012 album, “Sun.” Her songs include “Lived in Bars,” “Ruin,” “Sea of Love” and “The Greatest.”
Tickets for Cat Power’s June 28 solo concert cost $30 to $35 and can be purchased via Ticketfly.com.
For more information, visit www.goodmedicinepresents.com.
Sarah Linn
