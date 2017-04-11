Michael Franti, Jamestown Revival to headline Whale Rock music festival

Reggae rockers Michael Franti & Spearhead and indie rock duo Jamestown Revival will headline Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival this fall in Templeton.
Franti and his band, best known for the song “Say Hey (I Love You),” will take the stage Sept. 16, the opening night of the two-day festival at Castoro Cellars’ Whale Rock Vineyard off Highway 46, according to the Udsen family, which owns the winery. Jamestown Revival will perform Sept. 17.
The rest of the lineup includes soul band The Suffers, bluegrass band Hot Buttered Rum, Afro-Mexican fusion act Las Cafeteras and funk groups Turkuaz and The Motet.
Held in a natural amphitheater, Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival features musical performances on two stages plus art displays, yoga, children’s crafts and more. Castoro Cellars changed the name of the annual event, formerly known as Beaverstock, in March after receiving a cease-and-desist demand from New York’s Woodstock Music and Art Fair, claiming trademark infringement.
Two-day passes for the festival are now on sale for $70 each, through April 30. (The price jumps to $80, then $90, after that.) One-day passes will be available after May 1.
For more information, call 888-326-3463 or visit www.castorocellars.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
