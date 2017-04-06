Doobie Brothers returning for their third concert at Vina Robles

Classic rock band The Doobie Brothers will return to Paso Robles this summer.
The Grammy Award-winning group is slated to perform Aug. 22 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, marking its third concert at the venue. The Doobies last played there in October 2016.
Known for their roots-based, guitar-driven sound and layered vocal harmonies, The Doobie Brothers found success in the early 1970s with hits including “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus Is Just Alright” and “Long Train Runnin’.” Singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald came aboard in the mid-1970s, resulting in such memorable songs as “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “It Keeps You Runnin’ ” and “What a Fool Believes.”
McDonald, who launched his solo career in the early ’80s, is also slated to perform on the Central Coast. He takes the stage Friday at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez and joins Boz Scaggs in concert at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 16.
Tickets for the Doobies’ Aug. 22 concert cost $49.50 to $89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments