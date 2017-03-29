America to perform at Chumash Casino next month

Classic rock band America will perform its greatest hits next month in Santa Ynez.
The band, best known for the song “A Horse with No Name,” is slated to take the stage April 21 at Chumash Casino Resort.
Founded by Gerry Buckley, Dewey Burnell and the late Dan Peek, America found success in the 1970s with such hits as “I Need You,” “Tin Man” and “Lonely People.”
Tickets for America’s 21-and-older concert cost $35 to $55. For information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com/entertainment.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
