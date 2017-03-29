America to perform at Chumash Casino next month

0:42 Memorial for SLOStringer Matthew Frank in San Luis Obispo Pause

0:32 Drive the route oil trucks take to Phillips 66 Co.'s Nipomo refinery

1:16 See what The Bee found when it visited Camp Roberts in 2011

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says