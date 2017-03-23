Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin to play rock concert in Morro Bay

Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin will return to San Luis Obispo County this summer.
The Alvin brothers will perform with their band, The Guilty Ones, on June 3 at The Siren in Morro Bay. The show is being presented by Good Medicine Presents and Numbskull Productions.
Dave and Phil Alvin are best known as the co-founders of the influential roots rock band The Blasters, known for such songs as “Dark Night,” “Marie Marie” and “So Long Baby Goodbye.”
Grammy Award winner Dave Alvin, who’s also played with punk band X and country-folk band The Knitters, left the Blasters in 1986 to launch his solo career, while Phil Alvin remained as the frontman of the band.
The Alvin brothers, whose latest album, “Lost Time,” came out in 2015, frequently perform on the Central Coast. They performed with The Guilty Ones at Live Oak Music Festival in northern Santa Barbara County in 2014.
Dave Alvin played Live Oak in 2002 and 2009, and performed at the Avila Beach Blues Festival in 2007.
Tickets for the 21-and-older show cost $20 to $25, and can be purchased online via Ticketfly.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.
For more information, visit www.goodmedicinepresents.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments