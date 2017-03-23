Surfer-turned-musician Donavon Frankenreiter to headline Live Oak Music Festival

Professional surfer-turned-musician Donavon Frankenreiter will headline the closing night of Live Oak Music Festival this summer.
Frankenreiter, whose songs include “Call Me Papa,” “It Don’t Matter” and “Move by Yourself,” will perform June 18 as part of the popular outdoor music festival in northern Santa Barbara County. Held every Father’s Day weekend, Live Oak is an annual fundraiser for public radio station KCBX.
Other acts slated to play include world fusion band Ozomatli, R&B singer-songwriter Nick Waterhouse and roots rockers Jackie Green and Paul Thorn.
Frankenreiter, who’s touring to promote his 2015 album, “The Heart,” is a regular visitor to the Central Coast. In 2016, he performed at Tap It Brewing Co. in San Luis Obispo and played a New Year’s Eve show at the Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo.
Tickets for Live Oak range from $25 to $130. For more information, call 805-781-3030 or visit www.liveoakfest.org.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments