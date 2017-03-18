Music News & Reviews

March 18, 2017 6:14 PM

Lineup announced for 2017 Concerts in the Park in Paso Robles

By Megan Henney

Paso Robles’ summer Concerts in the Park series will feature 11 bands from a wide range of genres, organizers announced Friday.

The local musical groups, selected from a pool of 65 applicants, will perform on Thursdays from June 1 to Aug. 17. Here’s a look at the schedule:

▪  June 1: Zongo All-Stars

▪  June 8: Burning James & the Funky Flames

▪  June 15: Café Musique

▪  June 22: The Jammies

▪  June 29: Monte Mills

▪  July 6: Incendio

▪  July 13: Paso Wine Man Band

▪  July 20: Bob Santa Cruz Band

▪  Aug. 3: Rio Salinas

▪  Aug. 10: The Martin Paris Band

▪  Aug. 17: The Mojo Combo

The concerts are free and kick off at 6 p.m., a change from previous years.

