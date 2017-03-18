Lineup announced for 2017 Concerts in the Park in Paso Robles

Paso Robles’ summer Concerts in the Park series will feature 11 bands from a wide range of genres, organizers announced Friday.
The local musical groups, selected from a pool of 65 applicants, will perform on Thursdays from June 1 to Aug. 17. Here’s a look at the schedule:
▪ June 1: Zongo All-Stars
▪ June 8: Burning James & the Funky Flames
▪ June 15: Café Musique
▪ June 22: The Jammies
▪ June 29: Monte Mills
▪ July 6: Incendio
▪ July 13: Paso Wine Man Band
▪ July 20: Bob Santa Cruz Band
▪ Aug. 3: Rio Salinas
▪ Aug. 10: The Martin Paris Band
▪ Aug. 17: The Mojo Combo
The concerts are free and kick off at 6 p.m., a change from previous years.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
Comments