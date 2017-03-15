Trombone Shorty to play funk concert in Avila Beach

New Orleans musician Trombone Shorty will perform this summer in Avila Beach.
Trumpeter, trombone player and singer Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and his band, Orleans Avenue, will take the stage Aug. 25 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.
He’ll be joined by St. Paul & The Broken Bones, a soul band based in Birmingham, Alabama.
Trombone Shorty, whose music blends elements of funk, hip hop, rock and jazz, is a frequent visitor to the Central Coast.
He played the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo in 2015 and performed at the Avila Beach Blues Festival in 2014 and 2016.
“He just caused such a ruckus that we thought we needed to bring him back, headlining his own show,” said concert promoter Bruce Howard of Otter Productions Inc.
Tickets for the outdoor, all-ages concert cost $35 to $95. (Children 7 and younger are free with paying adults.) To purchase, call 888-825-5484, visit www.vallitix.com or visit a Vallitix location such as Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.
For more information, visit www.otterproductionsinc.com.
Sarah Linn
