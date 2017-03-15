Slayer to headline metal concert in Paso Robles

Legendary thrash metal band Slayer will rock Paso Robles this summer.
The Grammy Award-winning group, which is touring with metal bands Lamb of God and Behemoth, will take the stage Aug. 8 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.
Known for its hard-charging sound and controversy-courting lyrics and album art, Slayer found mainstream success with the release of its album “Reign in Blood” in 1986. The band’s hits include “Raining Blood,” “Angel of Death” and “Serenity in Murder”; its songs “Final Six” and “Eyes of the Insane” won Grammys for best metal performance in 2006 and 2007, respectively.
Slayer released its 12th studio album, “Repentless,” in 2015.
Tickets for Slayer’s Aug. 8 concert cost $59.50 apiece and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.
Vina Robles Amphitheatre is at Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3800 Mill Road, in Paso Robles. For information, call 805-227-4812 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
