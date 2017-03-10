Sawmill Road to reunite for Parkfield Bluegrass Festival

Legendary bluegrass band Sawmill Road will headline the Parkfield Bluegrass Festival this Mother’s Day weekend.
The group, which called it quits in 2010, will reunite to perform alongside bluegrass-folk fusion trio Cache Valley Drifters and bluegrass quintet The Lonely Heartstring Band at the outdoor music festival in Parkfield, located 25 miles northeast of Paso Robles. It runs May 11 through 14.
More than 500 people are expected to attend this year’s Parkfield Bluegrass Festival, organizer Connie Moxness said. Now in its 19th year, the annual event is presented by the Bluegrass Music Society of the Central Coast.
In addition to concerts by the likes of Blue Summit, Pacific Drive and Snap Jackson & the Knock on Wood Players, the festival features camping, children’s activities and workshops on dance and instrumental and vocal music. Also planned is a barn dance and a walking tour of the nearby San Andreas Fault.
Admission to the Parkfield Blues Festival costs $25 to $35 for single-day tickets, $75 to $85 for two-day passes, $85 to $95 for three-day passes and $95 to $105 for full festival passes. (Kids 18 and under are free with paying adults, and discounts are available for seniors, active-duty military members and bluegrass society members.) Camping fees range from $12 to $100.
For more information, call 805-994-0929 or visit www.parkfieldbluegrass.org.
Comments