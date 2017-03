Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

The latest project from musician Robert Cray, the winner of five Grammy Awards, finds the singer-songwriter channeling soul legends such as O.V. Wright as he teams up with Hi Rhythm Section, the Memphis, Tennessee, band that backed Al Green, Ann Peebles, Syl Johnson and Otis Clay. The resulting album, “Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm,” comes out April 28 on Jay-Vee Records.