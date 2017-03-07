Chicago returning to Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Classic rock band Chicago will return to Paso Robles in September.
The Grammy Award-winning group, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, will take the stage Sept. 2 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre. The band last played the venue in June 2016.
Chicago found success in the 1970s and ’80s with a string of horn-driven hits including “If You Leave Me Now,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “Saturday in the Park.” The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
In June, Robert Lamm and James Pankow, the pair that penned such Chicago standards as “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “Make Me Smile,” will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Tickets for Chicago’s Sept. 2 concert cost $45 to $95 and go sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Vina Robles Amphitheatre is at Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3800 Mill Road in Paso Robles. For information, call 805-227-4812 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
