JoJo announces new date for SLO concert

Pop singer JoJo will perform in San Luis Obispo in May, about three months after she was originally scheduled to play.
Forced to cancel a Feb. 20 concert because of illness, the singer will instead take the stage May 16 at the Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo, according to Jessica Puchli of Goldenvoice.
All previously purchased tickets for JoJo’s San Luis Obispo concert will be honored, Puchli said, while refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Joanna Levesque — or JoJo, as she’s known — found fame after competing on the reality show “America’s Most Talented Kids” in 2003. Her hit songs include “Leave (Get Out),” “Too Little Too Late” and “Baby It’s You,” featuring Bow Wow.
She’s on tour promoting her latest album, “Mad Love.”
Tickets for JoJo’s May 16 show cost $25 to $125 and can be purchased via www.ticketfly.com. For more information, visit www.iamjojoofficial.com/tour.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
