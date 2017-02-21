REO Speedwagon, Styx to play classic rock concert in Paso

Classic rock bands REO Speedwagon and Styx will join forces with former Eagles guitarist Don Felder this summer in Paso Robles.
They'll take the stage June 25 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre as part of their United We Rock tour.
Known for such No. 1 hits as “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It on the Run,” REO Speedwagon achieved mainstream success in the 1980s.
The peak of Styx’s popularity came a few years earlier with “Come Sail Away,” “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)” and “Mr. Roboto.”
Felder played lead guitar for the Eagles, the rock band behind the hits “Best of My Love,” “Hotel California” and “One of These Nights,” for nearly three decades. He’s also enjoyed a solo career as a composer, recording artist and session musician.
Tickets for the June 25 concert cost $65 to $135, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Vina Robles Amphitheatre is at Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3800 Mill Road in Paso Robles. For information, call 805-227-4812 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
