Blue Öyster Cult, War, Fab Four to play free stage at Mid-State Fair in Paso

Classic rock band Blue Öyster Cult, funk band War and Beatles tribute band The Fab Four are among the acts slated to perform for free this summer on the California Mid-State Fair‘s Frontier Stage in Paso Robles.
Blue Öyster Cult will play two shows on the Paso Robles Event Center on the fair’s opening night, July 19.
Led by lead guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser and lead singer and rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom, the band found fame in the 1970s with songs such as “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You.”
Performing two concerts on July 26 is War, whose signature 1970s sound features funk flavored with elements of jazz, rock, reggae, Latin music and soul. The group’s hits include “The Cisco Kid,” “Low Rider and “Why Can’t We Be Friends.”
The Fab Four will celebrate The Beatles on July 27 with a pair of shows featuring faithful recreations of “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Hey Jude,” “Yesterday” and other favorites.
All of the concerts are free with fair admission.
The California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles For more information, call 1-800-909-FAIR (3247) or visit www.midstatefair.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments