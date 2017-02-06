Blue Öyster Cult, War, Fab Four to play free stage at Mid-State Fair in Paso

0:41 Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises Pause

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:48 Hiker rescued from peak in Montana de Oro State Park

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

1:28 Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach

0:44 A look at the Johnson garden in Morro Bay

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero