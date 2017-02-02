Flamenco fusion group The Gipsy Kings coming to Paso Robles

The Gipsy Kings will bring their flamenco-flavored sound to Paso Robles in September.
Led by founding members Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, the band is slated to take the stage Sept. 9 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.
Based in Arles, France, the Gipsy Kings put a Spanish-flavored pop twist on flamenco, salsa and rumba in songs such as “Bamboléo,” recently featured on the soundtrack of the animated movie “Sing.”
Since its debut in the early 1980s, the group has released more than a dozen studio albums — including “Savor Flamenco” in 2013, which won a Grammy Award for best world music album.
Tickets for the Gipsy Kings’ Sept. 9 concert cost $45.50 to $90.50, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Vina Robles Amphitheatre is at Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3800 Mill Road in Paso Robles. For information, call 805-227-4812 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
