Legendary folk rocker David Crosby coming to Paso Robles

Folk rock legend David Crosby will bring a taste of Woodstock to Paso Robles this spring.
The 75-year-old singer-songwriter will perform April 25 with a few as-yet-unannounced friends at Vina Robles Amphitheatre. He played there in 2014 with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash as the folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Before he helped start Crosby, Stills & Nash, whose hits include “Ohio” and “Teach Your Children,” in the late 1960s, Crosby was a founding member of another influential band, The Byrds, known for songs such as “Mr. Tambourine Man” and “Turn! Turn! Turn!” His involvement in those groups landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
More recently, Crosby formed the jazz-rock band CPR with his son, pianist James Raymond, and guitarist Jeff Pevar. Crosby has also pursued a career as a solo artist — releasing six studio albums, including “Lighthouse” in 2016.
Crosby, who lives in Santa Ynez, is a frequent visitor to San Luis Obispo County.
Although some of Crosby’s appearances here have had a whimsical edge — he donned a pink bunny costume to help Nash celebrate his 60th birthday at San Luis Obispo’s Madonna Inn in 2002, and planted a kiss on “Easy Rider” star Peter Fonda’s head at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in 2008 — others have taken a more serious tone.
At a public hearing in San Luis Obispo in 2015, Crosby urged the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to shut down Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, arguing that it was “dangerous.”
Tickets for Crosby’s April 25 concert cost $50 to $65, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Vina Robles Amphitheatre is at Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3800 Mill Road in Paso Robles. For information, call 805-227-4812 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
