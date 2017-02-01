Latin music star Pepe Aguilar returning to Paso Robles

Latin music superstar Pepe Aguilar will return to Paso Robles in September.
Aguilar, known to ranchera music fans as “The Voice,” will perform Sept. 8 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, just more than a year after his previous concert there.
The son of Mexican music and movie icons Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, Pepe Aguilar made his singing debut at age 3. Over the course of nearly four decades, he’s recorded more than 25 studio albums, including 2016’s “No Lo Había Dicho,” and acquired a few acting credits as well.
Aguilar, whose hit songs include “Prometiste” and “Por Mujeres Como Tú,” has four Grammy Awards and four Latin Grammy Awards. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.
Tickets for his Sept. 8 concert cost $56 to $96 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Vina Robles Amphitheatre is at Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3800 Mill Road in Paso Robles. For information, call 805-227-4812 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
