Blues rocker George Thorogood coming to Chumash Casino

George Thorogood is throwing a “Rock Party” this spring on the Central Coast.
The “Bad to the Bone” blues rocker will perform March 2 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
Thorogood and his band, the Destroyers, found success in the late 1970s and ’80s with original hits such as “I Drink Alone,” as well as covers of older songs including “Move It on Over,” “Who Do You Love?” and “House Rent Boogie/One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”
Thorogood will be backed by longtime band members Billy Blough on bass, Jeff Simon on percussion, Jim Suhler on rhythm guitar and Buddy Leach on saxophone and piano. That’s the same crew that played with Thorogood at his 2015 gig at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.
Tickets for Thorogood’s 21-and-older show cost $45 to $65. For information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com/entertainment.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
