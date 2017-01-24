Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti to perform jazz-pop concert in SLO

Jazz-pop trumpeter Chris Botti will perform this spring in San Luis Obispo.
The Grammy Award winner is slated to take the stage April 5 at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly.
Known for his collaborations with the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Barbra Streisand and Sting, Botti has released a series of gold and platinum-charting albums since making his solo debut in the 1990s, including 2012’s Grammy-winning “Impressions.”
Tickets for Botti’s concert cost $45 to $85, and go on sale Friday at noon.
For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit www.calpolyarts.org.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments