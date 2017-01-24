Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti to perform jazz-pop concert in SLO

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley Pause

0:34 Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation