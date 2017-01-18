‘Frozen’ star Idina Menzel to play Paso Robles concert this summer

Actress and singer Idina Menzel will “Let It Go” this summer in Paso Robles. The “Frozen” star is scheduled to take the stage Aug. 27 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.
Broadway fans know Menzel as the Tony Award-winning star of “Rent,” “Wicked” and “If/Then.”
But animated movie fans will recognize her as the voice of ice queen Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen.” She performed the film’s signature anthem, “Let It Go,” in 2014 at the 86th Academy Awards, where it won an Oscar for best original song.
Menzel will appear next in Lifetime’s remake of “Beaches,” channeling Bette Midler as entertainer CC Bloom. The TV movie premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday; Warner Bros. Records released the accompanying soundtrack on Jan. 13.
Menzel has released six albums as a solo artist, including 2016’s “idina.”
Tickets for her Aug. 27 concert cost $53.50 to $104.50, and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 27. (An artist presale starts at 10 a.m. Friday.)
Vina Robles Amphitheatre is on the grounds of Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3800 Mill Road in Paso Robles. For more information, call 227-4812 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
Sarah Linn
