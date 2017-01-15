Johnny Mathis to perform pop concert at Chumash Casino

Legendary crooner Johnny Mathis will return to the Central Coast next month.
The 81-year-old singer will take the stage Feb. 9 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez as part of his The Voice of Romance Tour 2017. He previously played the casino’s Samala Showroom in 2013 and 2014.
Known for his velvety voice, Mathis has released more than 70 studio albums since launching his career in the mid-1950s.
Mathis received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. Three of his hit songs — “Chances Are,” “It’s Not For Me to Say” and “Misty” — have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
He earned Oscar nominations for the songs “Wild Is the Wind,” featured in the 1957 movie of the same name, and “The Last Time I Felt Like This” from 1978’s “Same Time Next Year.”
Mathis was inducted into the Great American Songbook Hall of Fame in 2014.
Tickets for his 21-and-older concert cost $75 to $115. For information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com/entertainment.
