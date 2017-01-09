Rick Springfield to play solo rock concert at Chumash Casino

Singer-songwriter Rick Springfield will bring his Stripped Down solo show to the Central Coast this month.
Springfield is slated to take the stage Jan. 19 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez for an intimate performance that will find him returning to his acoustic roots.
A native of Australia, Springfield had international success in the early 1980s with his hit singles “Jessie’s Girl” and “I’ve Done Everything for You.” The former earned him a Grammy Award.
He’s also enjoyed a successful career as an actor, starring as Dr. Noah Drake on “General Hospital.” More recent screen credits include “Ricki and the Flash,” “Supernatural” and “True Detective.”
Tickets for Springfield’s 21-and-up concert cost $25 to $45. For information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com/entertainment.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments