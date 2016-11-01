Alan Parsons rock concert in SLO postponed for now

English rock icon Alan Parsons has canceled his concert Thursday in San Luis Obispo.
The 11-time Grammy Award nominee had planned to bring his band, The Alan Parsons Live Project, to the Performing Arts Center on Thursday. However, that concert has been postponed until a yet-to-be-determined date “due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts,” according to Kristen Teufel, PAC marketing coordinator.
As an audio engineer and producer, Parsons helped shape the sounds of some of the most influential acts of the 1960s and ’70s, including The Hollies, Paul McCartney and Pink Floyd. He found additional fame as the co-founder of British progressive rock band The Alan Parsons Project, releasing 10 albums between 1975 and 1990.
Teufel said the Cal Poly ticket office has already issued refunds to would-be concertgoers.
For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit www.pacslo.org.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
