Capitol Steps bring political comedy to SLO

Insults. Scandals. Threats.
Out of all the presidential races that The Capitol Steps have satirically skewered over the decades, “This has been the craziest,” said Elaina Newport, who helped start the politically minded musical comedy group. “It’s a good time for political satire this fall.”
A Washington, D.C., institution for 35 years, The Capitol Steps use song parodies and comedic sketches to spotlight the foibles and follies of politicians on either side of the aisle.
In the Steps’ current show, “What to Expect When You’re Electing,” “You’ll see Donald Trump doing a show tune and Hillary Clinton doing a rap song and Vladimir Putin dancing shirtless,” Newport said.
What else would you expect from a group that proudly claims to “put the ‘mock’ in democracy?”
Created by a group of staffers for Republican Sen. Charles Percy, The Capitol Steps made its debut in December 1981 at a Christmas party for the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“Our original vision was trying not to get fired for this — keeping our day jobs,” Newport joked. “We thought people would be a little horrified that we were making fun of the president who was (in) the same party as our boss. The big surprise was people invited us to perform. They thought it was fun.”
The group’s ambitions gradually grew to encompass albums, national tours and broadcast specials.
“We basically kept going because nobody told us to stop,” said Newport, who quit her job seven years after co-founding the Steps to focus on the group full time.
Over the years, the Steps have recorded 40 albums, including this year’s “What to Expect When You’re Electing,” and appeared on TV shows such as NBC’s “Today,” ABC’s “Nightline” and “CBS Evening News.” They also air “Politics Take a Holiday” specials twice a year on National Public Radio.
According to Newport, the group has performed for five American presidents — ranging from Bill Clinton, who laughed hysterically at a cast member’s impression of Al Gore at the vice president’s 48th birthday party, to Ronald Reagan, who playfully thanked the cast members after their performance at a congressional picnic by announcing “You’re all under arrest.”
“We could have written a whole show about Bill Clinton’s scandals,” Newport recalled.
President George W. Bush’s tenure in the White House also provided plenty of comedy fodder, she said. As an example, she cited The Capitol Steps song “Brain-Mouth Connection,” a parody of “Rainbow Connection” that pokes fun at Bush’s difficulties with public speaking.
So fertile is the political field that the Steps rarely run out of inspiration.
“Sometimes you think, ‘Aw, the election’s over. What are we going to do?’ And then Anthony Weiner tweets (photos) of his underwear,” Newport said. “There’s no time when you don’t have any material.”
This election season, however, has presented the Steps with an overabundance of options.
“When primary season started, there were 17 (Republican presidential) candidates alone,” Newport said, inspiring the song spoof “76 Unknowns.” “As the months went by, we had to say goodbye to our Jeb song. We had to say goodbye to our Marco Rubio song. … ”
“Fortunately for our comedians,” she added, “the two funniest candidates remained (in the race).”
In addition to Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate, and Trump, her Republican rival, the cast of characters in “What to Expect When You’re Electing” includes their respective running mates, Tim Kaine and Mike Pence — plus Putin, President Barack Obama and Democratic firebrand Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Each Capitol Steps cast member plays multiple characters. For instance, Janet Gordon, who plays Clinton in the show, also channels German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi of California.
“She’s throwing off one wig and putting on another,” Newport explained. “Somebody told us once (that) we have more costume changes than a Cher concert. We were very flattered.”
The Capitol Steps show crams about 30 songs and skits into its hour-and-a-half runtime — ranging from “Shut Up and Vote for Me” to “Putin on the Blitz” to “I’m Not Indicted.” (The show averages one new song a week.) And, unlike the real presidential race, “Our show is proudly PG-rated,” Newport said.
Newport pointed out that “What to Expect When You’re Electing” features exaggerated versions of the politicians it parodies.
“They’re cartoon characters” in bad wigs and costumes, she said.
But she added that this election cycle has been so crazy that it’s kept the Steps’ writers scrambling.
“I always say, ‘What’s bad for the country is good for the Capitol Steps,’ ” Newport quipped.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
The Capitol Steps
7:30 p.m. Monday
Cohan Center, Cal Poly
$22.40 to $48
805-756-4849 or www.pacslo.org
