Olivia Newton-John to play pop concert at Chumash Casino

Pop star Olivia Newton-John will perform next month at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
The four-time Grammy Award winner is slated to take the stage Nov. 17 at the casino’s Samala Showroom.
The English-born actress, singer and songwriter, who grew up in Melbourne, Australia, won her first Grammy for her 1973 album “Let Me Be There.” She garnered two more Grammys for 1974’s “If You Love Me, Let Me Know,” featuring the hit single “I Honestly Love You.”
But Newton-John’s career didn’t truly take off until she starred in the 1978 movie “Grease,” nabbing a Golden Globe Award nomination. She followed that up with a starring role in another movie musical, 1980’s “Xanadu,” and her most successful studio album to date, 1981’s “Physical,” which spawned a Grammy-winning music video. The same year, she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
More recently, Newton John launched a residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. Her show “Summer Nights” wraps up in December 2016.
Tickets for Newton-John’s 21-and-older concert at Chumash Casino Resort cost $55 to $95.
For more information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com.
