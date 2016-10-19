Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to perform at Fremont Theatre in SLO

Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will return to San Luis Obispo next month.
Shimabukuro will take the stage Nov. 30 at the Fremont Theatre.
The subject of the 2012 documentary “Jake Shimabukuro: Life on Four Strings,” the ukulele player is known for his creative arrangements and expert playing. His repertoire ranges from Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” to Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria.”
Shimabukuro is a frequent visitor to the Central Coast. He’s played the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo four times, most recently in August 2015.
Shimabukuro is touring in support of his latest studio album “Nashville Sessions,” released Sept. 23, which finds him teaming up with bassist Nolan Verner and drummer Evan Hutchings.
Tickets for Shimabukuro’s Nov. 30 show cost $30 to $40, and can be purchased at all Vallitix locations.
For more information, visit www.otterproductionsinc.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
