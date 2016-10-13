Threat of rain sends Avila’s Alta Music Festival to SLO

Wet fall weather means a venue change for a local music festival.
The inaugural Alta Music Festival was scheduled to take place Saturday at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. But organizers decided to move the festival indoors to the Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo because of concerns about a series of early-season storms, according to a news release from concert promoter Ineffable Live.
“Due to the wet and rainy forecasts for this weekend, we’ve made the decision to move the festival indoors to the Fremont Theatre,” Alta Music Festival producer Dan Sheehan said in the news release, sent Thursday. “This decision takes into consideration the safety of our fans, artists and staff.”
Reggae-rock band Iration is headlining the Alta Music Festival. Other acts scheduled to perform include reggae star Collie Buddz and reggae-rock band Wheeland Brothers.
Tickets for the Alta Music Festival, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, cost $45.
For more information, visit altamusicfestival.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments