Godfather of British Blues taking the stage in SLO

Legendary British bluesman John Mayall will perform in San Luis Obispo next month.
Mayall, who was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in May, will take the stage Nov. 16 at the Fremont Theatre with bassist Greg Rzab and drummer Jay Davenport. The concert is being presented by Good Medicine Presents and Numbskull Productions.
It comes roughly two and a half years after Mayall’s most recent performance in San Luis Obispo County. He played the Avila Beach Blues Festival in 2014.
Known as the Godfather of British Blues, Mayall, 82, helped popularize the genre in his native England, paving the way for a British-led wave of blues-based rock bands. In the 1960s, his group John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers served as a veritable school of rock for musicians including Eric Clapton of Cream, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac and Mick Taylor of The Rolling Stones.
Over the past five or so decades, Mayall has released dozens of albums, including 2015’s “Find a Way to Care,” and two volumes of the three-part “John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers — Live in 1967.” A new studio album, “Talk About It,” is slated for release in early 2017 on Forty Below Records.
His hits include “Room to Move,” “All Your Love” and “Walking on Sunset.”
Tickets for the Jay Mayall Trio show cost $25 apiece.
For more information, visit www.goodmedicinepresents.com/john-mayall.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
