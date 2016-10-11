Pixies to play ‘raw, old-school’ rock show in SLO

Alternative rock band the Pixies will stop in San Luis Obispo later this month.
The influential group, whose psychedelic and surf rock-flavored songs include “Where Is My Mind?” and “Here Comes Your Man,” is slated to take the stage Oct. 27 at the Fremont Theatre.
The concert comes about six years after Pixies frontman Black Francis played an acoustic solo show at Steynberg Gallery in San Luis Obispo.
The band is kicking off a new tour in support of its new album “Head Carrier,” released Sept. 30.
According to a news release, the Pixies will play four “warm-up club dates” in California before spending three weeks touring in Europe and the United Kingdom.
Concert-goers can expect a show that’s “bare-bones and stripped down with (a) focus on the rousing and raw, old-school urgency of the Pixies’ music,” the news release said.
Tickets for the Pixies’ Oct. 27 concert cost $35, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For more information, visit numbskullshows.com, ticketfly.com or pixiesmusic.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
