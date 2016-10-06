Alan Parsons to play rock concert in SLO

English rock icon Alan Parsons will perform in San Luis Obispo next month.
The 11-time Grammy Award nominee will bring his band, The Alan Parsons Live Project, to the Performing Arts Center on Nov. 3. It’s one of just three Southern California concerts planned by Parsons, who lives in Santa Barbara.
As an audio engineer and producer, Parsons helped shape the sounds of some of the most influential acts of the 1960s and ’70s, including The Hollies, Paul McCartney and Pink Floyd. He found additional fame as the co-founder of British progressive rock band The Alan Parsons Project, releasing 10 albums between 1975 and 1990.
Parsons has also released four albums as a solo artist.
On Nov. 3, he’ll play his greatest hits, including “Eye in the Sky,” “Don’t Answer Me” and “Time.”
Tickets for the Alan Parsons Live Project concert cost $55 to $75. VIP tickets, which include a meet-and-greet and gift bag, are $150 apiece.
For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit www.pacslo.org.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
