SLO Jazz Festival kicks off fall concert series

The SLO Jazz Festival is celebrating fall with a new concert series aimed at raising funds for local groups.
Fall Fest kicks off Saturday with a concert by world music-jazz fusion group Inciendo at Allegretto Vineyard Resort in Paso Robles. The series continues with an Oct. 15 performance by Zydeco Flames at Wild Horse Winery and Vineyards in Templeton.
Prince tribute band The Purple Ones takes the stage Oct. 22 at the Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo. And the Luis Muñoz Jazz Quintet will be joined by Brazilian singer-guitarist Téka on Nov. 11 at Monarch Club at Trilogy at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.
Doors for all shows open at 6 p.m. Admission to each event costs $25, or $20 for SLO Jazz Festival members; eventgoers can pay $85 per concert for VIP treatment that includes a meet-and-greet, wine and food.
Proceeds from Fall Fest benefit the nonprofit SLO Jazz Festival, its Summer Jazz Workshop and nonprofit organizations including Along Comes Hope, the American Cancer Society, the Cancer Support Community and the Kayla Peach Memorial Foundation.
For more information, call 805-459-6939 or visit 2016slofallfest.com or slojazzfest.org.
