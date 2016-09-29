Scotty McCreery to play country concert at Chumash Casino

“American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery will perform next month at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
The country singer is slated to take the stage Oct. 20 at the casino’s Samala Showroom.
McCreery was 17 when he won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2010, becoming the youngest male to win the talent competition and the second youngest winner overall.
The singer followed up that feat with the release of his debut album “Clear as Day” — featuring the hit single “I Love You This Big” — in 2011.
Since then, McCreery has released two other albums: “Christmas with Scotty McCreery” in 2012 and “See You Tonight.” the following year. His memoir “Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream,” which he co-wrote with Travis Trasher, was published in May.
Tickets for McCreery’s 21-and-older concert cost $35 to $55. For more information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments