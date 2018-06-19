2 Central Coast theaters offer $1 movie special for summer

School is out for the summer and families looking for a cool place to beat the heat can check out $1 movies at two Central Coast Regal theaters.
The Summer Movie Express program returned this month to participating Regal locations, including the Regal Arroyo Grande Stadium 10 and Edwards Santa Maria 10. The program began June 12 and will continue through early August.
The Summer Express Program features G- and PG-rated movies for $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m., according to a Regal news release.
Two $1 movies will be offered each day for families to choose from. This summer’s lineup includes "The LEGO movie," "How to Train Your Dragon 2" and "Sing." All movies and show times can be found on Regal’s website.
Regal has hosted summer programs since 1991, “for families to enjoy and foster a love of moviegoing.”
A portion of the proceed will go to the Will Rogers Institute, which focuses on research for debilitating lung disorders, medical school training fellowships and distribution of free health education materials to the public.
