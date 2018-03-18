Actress Pam Grier accepts King Vidor Award at SLO Film Festival
Actress Pam Grier, 68, received the King Vidor Award for Excellence in Filmmaking at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival on Saturday, March 18, 2018. She starred in "Coffy," "Foxy Brown" and "Jackie Brown.
Fox Searchlight Pictures gave us our weekly dose of childhood nostalgia with the first trailer for "Goodbye Christopher Robin." The movie, which opens October 13, 2017, tells the story of how author A.A. Milne, played by Domhnall Gleeson, found t
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron, originally from Arroyo Grande). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.
“Sully” is the big-screen telling of the January 2009 event where Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger landed his damaged plane in the Hudson River and saved the lives of 155 people on board. It stars Tom Hanks and was directed by Clint Eastwood. It opens
Thirty years after the original film took the world by storm, "Ghostbusters" is back and fully rebooted for a new generation. Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth star in the film out in theaters July 15,
San Luis Obispo County advocacy groups protest to demand for SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson's to resign following a video released by The Tribune on Friday, March 16, 2018, showing the death of inmate Andrew Holland.
For 46 hours starting March 17, 2018, activists are taking turns sitting in a makeshift restraint chair in San Luis Obispo — one for each hour that County Jail inmate Andrew Holland spent strapped in the device until shortly before his death in 2017.