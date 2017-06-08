Bill Murray is coming to SLO — with a cellist, violinist and pianist

It might sound like another urban legend, but “Groundhog Day” star Bill Murray is coming to the Central Coast this fall.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor is teaming up with cellist Jan Vogler for a concert Oct. 8 at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.

The show, advertised as “a program showcasing the core of American values in literature and music,” represents a surprisingly new direction for Murray, a beloved Hollywood icon and living Internet meme whose movies include “Ghostbusters,” “Caddyshack” and “Lost in Translation.”

Joined by violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, Murray and Vogler will perform a blend of classical music, American standards and literary readings. The set list includes selections from Mark Twain, Ernest Hemingway, Johan Sebastian Bach and “West Side Story.”

The ensemble’s upcoming album, “New Worlds,” is due out in September via Decca Records.

Tickets for “Bill Murray with Jan Vogler & Friends” cost $60 to $95, or $175 for premium orchestra seats plus a meet-and-greet with Murray and the musicians. They go on sale July 31.

For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit pacslo.org.