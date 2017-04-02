With ‘1984’ screening, Palm Theatre joins worldwide Trump protest

The Palm Theatre hopes to spur discussion about the current political climate by joining art-house theaters across the world in screening a film version of George Orwell’s novel “1984.”
On Tuesday, the downtown San Luis Obispo theater will join more than 190 movie houses — as well as five in Canada, one in England, one in Sweden and one in Croatia — to screen the film in protest of the Trump administration. Theaters in 175 cities and 44 states in the U.S. will host the screenings as part of an effort coordinated by the Art House Convergence and United State of Cinema organizations.
Interest in George Orwell’s dystopian novel has surged since President Donald Trump took office Jan. 20, and the book jumped to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list after Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway defended incorrect claims about the inauguration crowd as “alternative facts.”
“What happened in the movie sort of mirrors some things that are going on now in the country with fake news and surveillance and things like that,” said Jim Dee, who owns the Palm. “We all sort of decided the idea of doing this was to get a conversation going, to make people talk.”
There will be two showings on Tuesday, at 4:15 and 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to San Luis Obispo Planned Parenthood, Dee said.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.
