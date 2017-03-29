‘Clerks’ filmmaker Kevin Smith cancels Q&A show in SLO

Filmmaker, actor, comedian and podcaster Kevin Smith has canceled his one-man show in San Luis Obispo next month.
Smith, best known as the writer and director of “Clerks” and “Chasing Amy,” was originally slated to appear in “An Evening with Kevin Smith” on April 23 at the Performing Arts Center.
No reason for the cancellation was given by Smith, his agent or event promoter Icon Entertainment, according to Kristen Teufel, PAC marketing coordinator. At this point, there are no plans to reschedule the show, she said.
“We are extremely disappointed by the artist’s decision to cancel his performance, as the show had garnered a great deal of interest in the community,” Teufel said in an email.
The Cal Poly ticket office will issue refunds to people who purchased tickets for “An Evening with Kevin Smith,” Teufel said. Ticket holders will also be offered a discount for standup comedian Lewis Black’s May 12 show at the PAC.
For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit www.pacslo.org.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
