‘Clerks’ filmmaker Kevin Smith to do Q&A in SLO

Filmmaker, actor, author, comedian and podcaster Kevin Smith will bring his signature one-man show to San Luis Obispo next month.
He’ll tell stories, share musings and field questions from the audience as part of “An Evening with Kevin Smith,” on April 23 at the Performing Arts Center.
Smith first found success in the mid-1990s as the writer and director of the hit indie movie “Clerks.” (The film, which co-stars Smith as Silent Bob, spawned a sequel, 2006’s “Clerks II,” and a short-lived animated TV series.) He followed up “Clerks” with “Mallrats,” “Chasing Amy” and “Dogma.”
Smith’s more recent filmmaking credits include the comedies “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” and “Cop Out,” as well as the horror movies “Red State,” “Tusk” and “Yoga Hosers.”
In addition, Smith is the creator and star of the AMC reality show “Comic Book Men,” set at his New Jersey comic book store, Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash. He can be heard on several shows on his SModcast podcast network, including “SModcast,” “Fatman on Batman” and “Hollywood Babble-On.”
Smith’s books include his 2012 memoir “Tough Sh*t: Life Advice from a Fat, Lazy Slob Who Did Good.”
Tickets for “An Evening with Kevin Smith” cost $46 apiece. For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit www.pacslo.org.
