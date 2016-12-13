Zac Efron stars with The Rock in ‘Baywatch’ teaser trailer

The past year has been kind to Arroyo Grande native Zac Efron.
The “High School Musical” star first made headlines — in an aww-inducing way — when he met U.S. gold-medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles.
Now, he has teamed up with another world-class athlete, this time to film a movie where he never has to leave the beach. Tough gig, right?
Efron will appear opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the two tackle a movie reboot of the ’90s beachside television series “Baywatch.” The trailer is now available to watch online.
Efron’s role will be as the cocky, reckless newbie Matt Brody (played back in the day by David Charvet) who is hired to improve the image of the Baywatch brand.
The Rock portrays head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (originally played by David Hasselhoff).
The film is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2017. Judging by the teaser trailer, it looks fairly entertaining and, as expected, there is a ton of eye candy, red bathing suits and slow motion shots. (No Pamela Anderson cameo, as far as we can see.)
Be advised: The humor is a little on the immature side. Efron — sporting some amazing abs, by the way — cracks a boob joke almost right off the bat.
The Rock seemed proud of the trailer, posting the clip on his Instagram account with the caption: “We’re the Avengers of the beach. We’re also highly dysfunctional. Now YOU PEOPLE go enjoy the trailer.”
The Miami Herald contributed to this story.
