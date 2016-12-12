He went from SLO County to living on the streets. Now a film he wrote is in theaters.

Hollywood screenwriter Adam G. Simon was divorced, bankrupt and living on the streets of Los Angeles when he came up with the idea for “Man Down,” a movie about a soldier whose wartime experiences leave him psychologically scarred.
“I kept coming in contact with (homeless) veterans who suffered from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” explained Simon, who was frustrated by the lack of resources available to them. “Why the hell are some of our best and brightest not getting the help they need?”
“Man Down,” which stars Shia LaBeouf and Gary Oldman, seeks to shine a light on some of the issues faced by returning military service members, including alienation, mental illness and substance abuse. The movie opened in theaters Dec. 2.
“Audiences have really connected with the film because we’re giving them a first-person perspective of what it’s like to be … suffering from PTSD,” said Simon, 39, who graduated from Templeton High School. “That’s what the regular Marine grunts experience, (and) it’s the least shown in Hollywood films.”
Directed by Dito Montiel, whose screen credits include 2006’s “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints,” “Man Down” follows U.S. Marine Gabriel Drummer (LaBeouf) in war and peace.
Viewers watch as Gabriel goes through basic training with his best friend, Devin (Jai Courtney), builds a life in Louisiana with Natalie (Kate Mara) and encounters bloodshed on the battlefield in Afghanistan.
Back home, Gabriel attempts to cope with the horrors he’s witnessed with the help of a military counselor (Gary Oldman).
The multi-layered narrative shuttles back and forth from the troubling past to the nightmarish present, where, accompanied by Devin, Gabriel searches for his son, Johnathan (Charlie Shotwell), amid a ruined city (actually New Orleans’ Ninth Ward). There, the two men encounter Charles (Clifton Collins Jr.), a fellow veteran who may hold the key to the boy’s whereabouts.
“The film started out with me wanting to relate some of my experiences living on the streets,” said Simon, whose previous screenwriting credit is 2015’s “Synapse,” a science-fiction thriller about a man on the run from federal narcotics agents, in which he also starred.
Born in the Los Angeles suburbs, Simon grew up in a strict Mormon household in a desert town just west of Palmdale. (He eventually left the church.) Then, at the end of his sophomore year of high school, his family moved to San Luis Obispo County.
Simon spent his junior and senior year at Morro Bay High School, and graduated in 1994 from Templeton High School. “I was always writing scripts,” he said.
Inspired by his father, Don Simon, a military veteran and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant who served as filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s bodyguard, Adam Simon pursued a career in the security and close protection fields. He spent about six years in Utah before returning to California to pursue his dream of becoming an actor and screenwriter.
“It occurred to me, ‘If you’re going to be a deep sea fisherman, you’ve got to go to the ocean,’ ” he said.
Even as his life found fresh focus, Simon struggled with alcoholism and “a lot of personal demons and issues” — including PTSD stemming from his childhood experience of being abused by a relative.
“Everything snowballed. My whole fricking world came tumbling down,” he said. Divorce and bankruptcy followed.
After that, Simon went from sharing a 650-square-foot apartment in Los Angeles with six other actors — he slept in a closet — to spending a few months on the streets. (“It’s like a war zone,” he said.) Even at his lowest point, however, he refused to give up on his dreams.
He spent his nights sleeping in parking lots, but by day, “I was meeting people in studios doing (movie) pitches, wearing my nicest slacks and sweaters,” Simon said.
Simon said the inspiration for “Man Down” came to him while he was homeless.
He remembers sitting down to write two letters — one to his daughter, then 10, another to his 7-year-old son — expressing how much he loved them and missed them.
“I thought, ‘I want to talk about a father’s journey to be with his kids,’ ” he said, comparing the monthly trek he took to visit his children in Utah to journeying across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. “That’s really how it started.”
We send all these men and women over there to fight. They experience all sorts of horrors and crazy things. They come home, and the government puts them on a waiting list.
Adam G. Simon
The screenwriter said the title “Man Down” was inspired by a conversation he had with his son, Gabriel, now 13, about the embarrassment and bullying that the boy encountered whenever his overly affectionate mother dropped him off at school. Simon still wanted to be able to tell his son in public that he loved him, so they invented a more low-key way to do so.
Simon and his son came up with the code word “beets.” In the film, Gabriel Drummer and his son use the phrase “man down.”
It’s no coincidence that Simon’s son shares his name with the movie’s main character — or that Devin is named after the screenwriter’s nephew.
“They’re all characters from my life that I’ve placed into this world and camouflaged,” he said.
Although Simon drew on firsthand experiences to capture fatherhood and homelessness on screen, he consulted with sources such as Quay Terry, a U.S. Marine gunnery sergeant who serves as a military adviser in Hollywood, to make sure the details were correct.
It was imperative for Simon that “Man Down,” which was shot in the fall of 2015 in New Orleans, be as accurate as possible. Like LaBeouf and his co-stars, Simon is deeply moved by the fate of service members who risk life and limb overseas only to face a different kind of battle back home.
According to the National Center for PTSD, as many as 20 out of every 100 veterans suffer from PTSD in a given year. An average of 20 veterans a day died from suicide in 2014, a Department of Veterans Affairs analysis of veteran suicide rates in the United States found.
“We send all these men and women over there to fight. They experience all sorts of horrors and crazy things. They come home, and the government puts them on a waiting list” for months for mental health services, Simon said. “The (financial) burden should not be on the private (health care) sector. The burden should be on the federal government that’s spent billions of dollars sending us into conflicts.”
Simon’s hope is that “people see this film and go … ‘This is a problem, and we need to do something about this. We need to hold our politicians accountable,’ ” he said. “That’s why I wrote this film.”
